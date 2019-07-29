EU Economic and Social Committee calls for action plan on agroecology

EPA/ALEX HOFFORD
Click for full view

A close up of produce at a twice weekly organic fruit and vegetable farmer's market organised by the Hong Kong Organic Farmers Association at Hong Kong's Star Ferry pier, Central District, Hong Kong, China, 18 March 2009. As the Hong Kong public becomes more aware of green issues in general, and food safety in particular, organic produce has gained in popularity over the last few years. Many people in the city have entirely lost confidence in the safety of fruit and vegetables imported into Hong Kong from mainland China.

Author
ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Read Next

Published 15:36 July 29, 2019
Updated 15:36 July 29, 2019

EU Economic and Social Committee calls for action plan on agroecology

By ep|neonline
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

According to the European Economic and Social Committee, the Union needs to direct existing programmes towards supporting measures in agroecology in farming, in order to make agriculture more resilient to climate change, and to raise value of food by making it healthier.

In this context, measures are proposed towards supporting short-supply chain sales, defined as sales with maximum one intermediary between producer and consumer, that will result in reviving rural areas by boosting smaller farms.

Where short supply chains are not possible, European quality labeling is proposed to make it easier for consumers to choose. The Committee also emphasizes the key role of digitization in production, buying and selling.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+