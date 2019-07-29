EU Economic and Social Committee calls for action plan on agroecology

According to the European Economic and Social Committee, the Union needs to direct existing programmes towards supporting measures in agroecology in farming, in order to make agriculture more resilient to climate change, and to raise value of food by making it healthier.
In this context, measures are proposed towards supporting short-supply chain sales, defined as sales with maximum one intermediary between producer and consumer, that will result in reviving rural areas by boosting smaller farms.
Where short supply chains are not possible, European quality labeling is proposed to make it easier for consumers to choose. The Committee also emphasizes the key role of digitization in production, buying and selling.