British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s central scenario is a no-deal Brexit, meaning that he has no intention of renegotiating the Withdrawal Agreement, according to EU diplomats.

“It was clear UK does not have another plan,” the Guardian quoted a senior EU diplomat after a meeting between David Frost, the government’s new chief Europe adviser and EU diplomats.

“No intention to negotiate, which would require a plan,” the diplomat was quoted as saying. “A no-deal now appears to be the UK government’s central scenario.”

Even while London insists that the UK government is “ready to negotiate in good faith,” it is clear from their side that Johnson would only agree to a deal without a backstop, that he keeps referring to as “undemocratic,” meaning that such a deal would end up with the island of Ireland having a hard border.

“Even if EU gave up the backstop there is no alternative,” an EU diplomat said on the subject, amid the UK’s failure to come to the table with any alternatives on how to deal with the controversial Irish backstop.

Frost was said to have told the officials last week in Brussels that a “technological solution” to the Irish border was the UK’s preferred option before admitting that “it would not be ready now for Brexit”.

But with no EU-UK talks ahead, and Johnson preparing for a no-deal Brexit, elections are off his menu. Johnson prepares to fight against his own party MPs that have vowed to join powers with the opposition to prevent a no-deal exit for Britain.

Johnson said on Monday that an election was the “last thing” he wanted. But his official spokesman stressed at his regular briefing for journalists that Brexit would take place on 31 October “whatever the circumstances”, even in the case House of Commons has voted against a no-deal exit or a confidence motion against Johnson passes.