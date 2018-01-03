EU demands renunciation of violence in Iran

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

In view of the massive protests against the Tehran leadership, the EU has called for violence on all sides. The US wants an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini Tuesday deplored “the unacceptable loss of human lives” linked to the protests in Iran and called on “all concerned to refrain from violence,” as at least 21 are pronounced dead in the protests which erupted last week in the second largest city of Iran, Mashhad. Protests were held in at least nine cities, including Tehran, against the economic and foreign policy of President Hassan Rouhani’s government

The protests are the biggest challenge to the Islamic regime since mass demonstrations over a disputed presidential election in 2009 and the bloc has called Iran since Monday to guarantee the right to protest,

“The European Union is closely following the ongoing demonstrations in Iran, the increase of violence and the unacceptable loss of human lives,” Mogherini said in a statement. “Peaceful demonstration and freedom of expression are fundamental rights that apply to every country, and Iran is no exception,” she added.

According to Mogherini, the EU has bee in touch with the Iranian authorities in the last days. “In the spirit of openness and respect that is at the root of our relationship, we expect all concerned to refrain from violence and to guarantee freedom of expression,” said Mogherini.

French President Emmanuel Macron also urged his Iranian colleague Rohani to be reluctant to deal with anti-government protests. He said at the same time, according to his office in a telephone call, concerned about the number of victims that have been given.

Macron told Rohani that freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate had to be respected, it said. A Tehran visit scheduled for this week by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was postponed to a later date.

As for Iran, its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that “the enemies have united and are using all their means, money, weapons, policies and security services to create problems for the Islamic regime.”

“The enemy is always looking for an opportunity and any crevice to infiltrate and strike the Iranian nation,” Khamenei added.