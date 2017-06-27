EU Court says tax exemptions for the Catholic Church in Spain may constitute unlawful State aid 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Tax exemptions to the Church may constitute state aid prohibited by European law if these are granted for economic activities, according to a ruling today of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

It was a ruling in a case brought against the Spanish state by the Congregación de Escuelas Pías Provincia Betania v Ayuntamiento de Getafe (Community of House of Schools Schools of Getafe), after the tax authorities refused a refund of 23,000 euros paid in municipal taxes for works carried out in its centre in Madrid.

In their ruling, European magistrates consider that “tax exemptions enjoyed by the Catholic Church in Spain can constitute prohibited state aid if granted in respect of economic activities” and meet certain requirements.

The above mentioned educational center offers compulsory education, financed with public funds, but also voluntary formation by the parents of the students. That is, the school has an activity “that is not subsidized with public funds” while at the same time “tuition fees are charged,” recalls the high court in a statement.

An agreement between Spain and the Holy See dating from before Spain’s accession to the European Communities provides for various tax exemptions for the Catholic Church. In this case, a religious congregation of the Spanish Catholic Church (“the Congregación”), as the body responsible for a Church school near Madrid, is relying on that agreement to claim a refund of almost €24 000 paid by way of a municipal tax on construction, installations and works: the tax was paid in respect of work on a building used by the school as a hall.

The premises in question are used for State-regulated primary and secondary education, which is equivalent to the education, provided in State schools and is financed entirely from public funds. The premises are also used for non-compulsory education –– early-years teaching, extra-curricular activities and post-compulsory education –– which is not subsidised from public funds and for which fees are charged.

The tax authority refused the claim for a refund. In its view, the exemption does not apply, given that it is requested in respect of an activity of the Catholic Church which does not have a strictly religious purpose. The Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo no 4 de Madrid (Administrative Court No 4, Madrid, Spain), which is hearing the action brought by the Congregación, has asked the Court of Justice whether the tax exemption at issue –– applied here to a school building –– must be regarded as State aid prohibited by EU law.

The case also raises the fundamental question whether the exemption from certain taxes granted by a Member State to a religious community, including for activities which do not have a strictly religious purpose, may constitute unlawful State aid.

In today’s judgment the Court states that the tax exemption at issue may constitute unlawful State aid if and to the extent to which the activities carried on in the premises in question are economic activities, a matter which is for the Spanish court to determine.