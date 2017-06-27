EU court to adjourn ruling on Intel antitrust case until next year

Europe's top court is likely to rule on Intel’s appeal against a record 1.06 billion euro EU antitrust fine only next year, an EU judge said on Monday, a case that may affect companies such as Google and Qualcomm in the EU's crosshairs.

