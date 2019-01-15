EU continues on the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement despite Brexit vote says Juncker

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Minutes after the result of the Meaningful Vote was announced at the House of Commons late Tuesday in London, the European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker released a statement, taking note “with regret” of the outcome, after 432 British MPs voted ‘no’ to the Withdrawal Agreement, against just 202 ‘yes’.

“On the EU side, the process of ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement continues,” added Juncker, reiterating that the Brexit deal between the EU and the U.K is :a fair compromise and the best possible deal. It reduces the damage caused by Brexit for citizens and businesses across Europe. It is the only way to ensure an orderly withdrawal,” added the EU executive arm chief.

“The risk of a disorderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom has increased with this evening’s vote. While we do not want this to happen, the European Commission will continue its contingency work to help ensure the EU is fully prepared,” adds Juncker, urging the U.K. “to clarify its intentions as soon as possible. Time is almost up,” concludes Juncker from Brussels.

As for the European Council president, Donald Tusk kept it rater short, asking a question in Twitter:”If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?”

If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is? — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) January 15, 2019