EU considering special transition deal for Euro-clearing sector

The European Union is open to granting UK-based clearing houses a special transition deal in the event of a hard Brexit, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Citing a leaked European Commission document, Reuters suggests that Brussels is considering allowing access to the Single Market for the UK’s clearing houses. The UK government is no longer negotiating access to the financial services market.

The biggest clearing house in London, LCH, is a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange and clears the bulk of euro-denominated contracts used by companies and banks to shield themselves against unexpected moves in currencies and interest rates.

LCH has issued contracts worth trillions of euros that in a hard Brexit scenario would not be serviceable, risking the stability of European financial markets. Pressure from international bodies like

Financial industry bodies such as ISDA are mounting pressure for an early EU commitment to allow the LCH to continue business as usual to avoid disruption, at least until there is “sufficient capacity within the EU.”

The platform preparing to seize UK business is Eurex, a subsidiary of Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt that came close to taking over London’s Stock Exchange in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England has unilaterally told EU banks they can continue operating branches in the UK rather than being forced to open subsidiaries.

The European Central Bank has not responded in kind. EU financial services Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis says that the UK and the EU must agree on a divorce settlement, complete with a transition period that will allow the system to accommodate.

However, both the EU and the UK accept that current cross-border insurance contracts will remain valid and until they expire.