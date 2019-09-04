At least 16 people have been killed and 119 others were wounded in a massive explosion from a suicide car bomb in central Kabul on 2 September.

The Taliban took credit for the attack that came as US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad was in the Afghan capital to discuss the draft peace deal with government officials.

The European Union expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to the injured:

“This attack, claimed by the Taliban, seeks to undermine current efforts to achieve durable peace for Afghanistan. Violence and the killings of civilians must stop once and for all, so peace the people of Afghanistan deserve and demand can become a reality.

The European Union reaffirms once again its strong commitment to stand by the Afghan people and authorities in the fight against terrorism and to support the current international efforts aiming at reaching peace in Afghanistan.”, the statement reads.