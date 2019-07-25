EU condemns Syria market bombing

EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
Click for full view

Rescue personnel continues to search for victims and clear the site from rubble after an explosion at a building in the town of Ariha, Idlib province, Syria, 31 May 2018.

Published 12:06 July 25, 2019
EU condemns Syria market bombing

Air raids on a popular market and residential neighborhoods on 22 July in Syria’s Idlib province have killed at least 50 people and wounded scores more, rescuers said.

The European Union condemned the attack in a statement, saying: “As the UN points out, this is another shocking escalation in the worsening conflict in north-west Syria. There is a worrying pattern of attacks on critical civilian infrastructure, including health facilities, school and water facilities by the Syrian regime and its allies and such attacks have to stop.”

“We expect the Syrian regime and the Astana guarantors to fulfill immediately their responsibilities and commitments, and ensure the immediate protection of civilians.”, the statement reads.

