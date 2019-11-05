The European Union condemned on 4 November the new West Bank construction by Israel, and reiterated its position that all settlement activity on occupied land is illegal and “erodes the viability” of the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In a statement, the EU called on Israel to end all settlement activity, in line with its obligations as an occupying power. It also underlined that construction of separate roads for settlers and Palestinians entrenches fragmentation of the West Bank:

“Israeli authorities also approved a building permit for the construction of a new tunnel road, which bypasses Bethlehem to the west. The progressive construction of a separate road network, connecting settlements and outposts to each other and to the road network in Israel while circumventing Palestinian towns and communities, is entrenching the fragmentation of the West Bank.”

The EU concluded by promising to continue to support a meaningful process towards a negotiated two-state solution.