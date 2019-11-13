The European Union condemned the blast of rocket attacks reaching deep into Israel after Israeli airstrikes assassinated senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata in Gaza on 12 November. Over 50 rockets have been launched by Palestinians in Gaza at Israel, and at least 29 people have been treated for injuries.

The EU stated that “the firing of rockets on civilian populations is totally unacceptable and must immediately stop”, and called for “a rapid and complete de-escalation” to safeguard the lives and security of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

The escalation comes as Egypt and other international officials are working to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave in Gaza.

“The European Union fully supports the efforts of Egypt in this regard. As the EU has consistently reiterated, only a political solution can put an end to these continuing cycles of violence”, the EU stated.

Islamic Jihad vowed revenge for the attack.