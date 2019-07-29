EU condemns detentions of protesters in Moscow

Russian riot police detain a participant during a liberal opposition protest in front of Moscow Mayor's office in Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2019. Opposition activists protest against decision of the Central Elections Commission to reject collected signatures in support of opposition candidates in Moscow City Duma campaign. Activists and protesters say that Russian election authorities are preventing opposition candidates from running in upcoming municipal elections for the Moscow City Duma, according to reports.

The European Union has condemned in a statement on 27 July the detentions of protesters in Moscow for asking for free and democratic local elections in September.

“These detentions, and the disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters, follow the worrying series of arrests and police raids against opposition politicians carried out in recent days, and once again seriously undermine the fundamental freedoms of expression, association and assembly. These fundamental rights are enshrined in the Russian constitution and we expect them to be protected.”, the statement reads.

