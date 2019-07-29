EU condemns detentions of protesters in Moscow

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Union has condemned in a statement on 27 July the detentions of protesters in Moscow for asking for free and democratic local elections in September.

“These detentions, and the disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters, follow the worrying series of arrests and police raids against opposition politicians carried out in recent days, and once again seriously undermine the fundamental freedoms of expression, association and assembly. These fundamental rights are enshrined in the Russian constitution and we expect them to be protected.”, the statement reads.