Iraqi security forces killed 10 and wounded dozens on 7 November in another day of deadly protests. Six were killed and at least 41 injured in central Baghdad, where security forces fired live rounds and tear gas at the demonstrators.

Thousands of anti-government protesters, mostly unemployed young people, have participated in ongoing demonstrations against the poor quality of life. They blame a political elite that has ruled the country since the toppling of Saddam Hussein in a 2003 US-led invasion, and demand a complete overhaul of the political system.

The European Union condemned the violence in a declaration issued by its foreign affairs chief, Federica Mogherini.

“The European Union expects perpetrators of all violations to be held accountable. Dissatisfaction as a result of earlier investigations regarding the violence used during the protests should be addressed”, the EU stated, and reiterated its willingness to “accompany the Government of Iraq in delivering on its reform commitments in line with the pledges made at the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq in February 2018”.