EU condemns Boko Haram attack that kills dozens at funeral in Nigeria

Published 20:10 July 29, 2019
Updated 20:10 July 29, 2019

The European Union expressed its condolences to the victims and their families after a terrorist attack on mourners attending a funeral in Nigeria’s Borno state on 28 July has left at least 65 people dead.

The attack was performed by Boko Haram fighters, whose aim is to impose a stricter enforcement of Sharia law in Nigeria, which is split between a majority Muslim north and a mostly Christian south.

“The EU stands united with the Nigerian government and people in the fight against terrorism. Together, we are determined to keep promoting and supporting cooperation among neighbouring countries and communities to eradicate terrorism in all its forms. The EU’s recent participation at the 2nd Governors Forum held in Niamey on 17-18 July visible confirms this engagement.”, the statement reads.

