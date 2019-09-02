On 1 September a Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen’s southwestern province of Dhamar killed at least 100 people and wounded dozens more, officials said.

The European Union expressed in a statement its condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed its full support to the UN-led process towards a negotiated political solution to the conflict:

“The EU reiterates the need to fully respect international humanitarian and human rights law, in particular with regard to the protection of civilians, and expects all parties to the conflict to engage constructively with the UN Special Envoy on the full implementation of the Stockholm Agreement, including the prisoners’ exchange and the understanding on Taiz”, the statement reads.