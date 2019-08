A drone air strike on 5 August by eastern Libyan forces on the southern Libyan town of Murzuq has killed at least 43 people, a local official said. Local and international media have reported that the attack targeted a wedding ceremony.

The European Union urged all parties to end the crisis: “We expect all Libyans to support the United Nations Special Representative’s attempts to relaunch political negotiations and implement a truce on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha”, the statement reads.