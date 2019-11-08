At the request of the Ministry of Justice, Russia’s Supreme Court has ruled to dissolve one of the oldest human rights organisations in the country, the movement For Human Rights, and the Centre of Support for Indigenous Peoples of the North.

Russia’s Justice Ministry blacklisted the organisation and labeled it a “foreign agent”, after an inspection into its political activity while receiving funding from abroad.

The European Union stressed that the right to freedom of association is set out in the Russian constitution and is part of the country’s international obligations.

“These worrying developments go against an independent and active civil society, which is an essential element to every democracy. It is vital to create the proper conditions of state support for NGOs and to foster an open and inclusive environment for their growth”, the EU stated.