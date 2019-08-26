The UK must pay its Brexit divorce bill even if it leaves the EU without a deal, the chief spokeswoman of the EU said Monday, warning that future ties would be threatened if London failed to honour its commitments.

A day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson again said that in the event of a “no-deal” Brexit on October 31, the UK would be freed by its financial obligations to the bloc, the European Commission chief spokeswoman did not leave a single window of hope for the UK’s narrative.

Asked if the EU would take the departing member state to court to recover the money, Berlaymont’s chief spokeswoman Mina Andreeva suggested that a future trade deal between Britain and the EU-27 could be under threat unless London fulfilled all financial commitments.

“As we have said many times before, all commitments that were taken by the 28 member states should be honoured, and this is also and especially true in a no deal scenario, where the United Kingdom would be expected to honour all commitments made during EU membership,” Andreeva said. “Rather than going into judicial action threat, I think it is important to make clear that settling accounts is essential to starting off a new relationship on the right foot based on mutual trust.”

“If the U.K. refuses to pay its debts to the EU, then the EU will not accept to negotiate a trade agreement with the U.K,” reiterated Jean-Claude Piris, ex-European Council’s legal services official.

At the same time, Johnson insists that if Britain leaves without a deal it will not have to pay the 39 billion pound (€43 billion ) divorce bill agreed by his predecessor. According to Johnson, the money would be “no longer, strictly speaking, owed” and his government would be left with “very substantial sums” to spend.