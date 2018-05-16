EU Commission report says more needs to be done for migrants

The EU’s Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos on Wednesday presented the EU executive’s progress report on the implementation of the European Agenda on Migration which said more needs to be done to treat migrants humanely, while at the same time strengthening the bloc's border and security agencies.

After the weekly rendezvous of the College of Commissioners in Brussels and ahead of the EU-Western Balkans dinner in Sofia, Avramopoulos said there has bee...