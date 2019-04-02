EU Commission prepares second call for WiFi4EU vouchers on 4 April

With a budget of €51 million, the European Commission aims to distribute 3,400 vouchers across the bloc’s municipalities on a “first come, first served” basis.

In order for the municipalities to be able to apply for the €15,000 voucher they need to register on the WIFi4EU Portal before the call. The maximum number of vouchers per participant country has been raised from 8% to 15% of the budget of the call.

The Commission seems to have moved on from the failed first call of 15 May 2018, suggesting that the first WiFi4EU call that took place in November 2018 and was “hugely successful”. Learning from its mistakes, the Commission has now chosen to close the call the following day, 5 April.