EU Commission partially approves Lufthansa ’s ambitious acquisition of Air Berlin

The European Commission allows Lufthansa to buy part of Air Berlin, after having obtained multiple concessions from the German airline.

As the EU executive prepares for vacation, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr can at least go on a quiet vacation after being granted the endorsement of Brussels for a small part of its plan to take over the remains of the bankrupt company Air Berlin. The German leading airliner had to grant multiple concessions in order for the Competition watchdog of Brussels to approve the agreement. However, the Commission reserved for itself the possibility of postponing further its 90-day decision in case a thorough examination of the situation was necessary.

But is Spohr’s plan fully approved? No. The final agreement reached by the two parts is far from the originally planned acquisition of 81 Air Berlin aircrafts, the biggest part of the 140 aircrafts originally owned by the bankrupt company. Instead, Lufthansa finally wins only the small regional LGW, which has about 30 aircrafts.

Quasi-monopoly

“In this way, our concerns about competition are taken into consideration. This allows us to authorize the transaction as part of the European merger control regulations, “Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in Brussels on Thursday, as Spohr’s original plan meant that Lufthansa would be on a “quasi-monopoly” situation.

In order to avoid this “quasi-monopoly” scenario, the European Commission forced Lufthansa to free flight slots at Düsseldorf airport. Lufthansa’s slot holding at Düsseldorf airport would only increase by 1%, compared to a scenario without the transaction, while 50% of slots at Düsseldorf airport will be held by Lufthansa’s competitors, limiting the effects of Lufthansa’s acquisition of LGW.

Lufthansa was also forced to give up the Austrian tourism company Niki, of Air Berlin, as the activities of the two overlapped on around 130 routes. As a result of the takeover, competition would have been very limited on around 70 of these 130 routes, and on around 50 of those routes Lufthansa would have had again a “quasi-monopoly” for the supply of seats to tour operators and passengers.