EU Commission increases support for Spain with €4.2 million to fight terrorism

EPA-EFE/MIGUEL TONA
A Spanish National Police officer carries evidence during a police search at a migrants reception center where an alleged jihadist has been arrested in the Basque city of Bizkaia in northern Spain, May 8, 2018.

Published 11:58 August 10, 2018
Updated 11:58 August 10, 2018

The European Commission has awarded an extra €4.2 million in emergency assistance under the Internal Security Fund to support Spain’s efforts to fight terrorism and organised crime.

The additional funding will contribute to the purchase of equipment and technology to protect public spaces as well as to fight online crime. With this extra funding, the overall emergency assistance awarded to Spain since July to address migratory and security challenges amounts to €32.6 million.

This financial assistance comes on top of €691.7 million allocated to Spain under the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund and the Internal Security Fund national programme for 2014-2020.

