EU Commission fines Google a record €2.4 Billion for distorting search results

It turned out to be even worse for Google than anticipated, as the European Commission has decided to fine Alphabet Inc. a record €2.4 billion, claiming skewed search results in favor of Google’s own e-commerce companies.

Now Google has 90 days to “stop its illegal conduct” and switch policies by giving equal treatment to rival price-comparison services. The EU Executive did bot propose the method to the company, but is expecting more information on what Google is planning to choose as a remedy within 60 days.f this is not the case the company risks fines of up to 5 % of its daily revenue.

European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday that Google’s strategy for its comparison-shopping service wasn’t just about attracting customers by making its product better than those of its rivals. “Google denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate. And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services,” added the Commissioner.

Tuesday’s fines could be the first in a series of EU antitrust penalties on pending cases between the EU and Google, as Android mobile-phone software and AdSense online advertising service cases are still to be assessed.