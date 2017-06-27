EU Commission fines Google a record €2.4 Billion for distorting search results

New Europe / Alexandros Michailidis
European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager speaks during a press conference on an antitrust case against Google Shopping in Brussels, Belgium, 27 June 2017. The European Commission said it would fine Google with 2.4 billion euros for abusing its dominance as a search engine.

Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist, New Europe
Published 13:26 June 27, 2017
Updated 13:26 June 27, 2017

It turned out to be even worse for Google than anticipated, as the European Commission has decided to fine Alphabet Inc. a record €2.4 billion, claiming skewed search results in favor of Google’s own e-commerce companies.

Now Google has 90 days to “stop its illegal conduct” and switch policies by giving equal treatment to rival price-comparison services. The EU Executive did bot propose the method to the company, but is expecting more information on what Google is planning to choose as a remedy within 60 days.f this is not the case the company risks fines of up to 5 % of its daily revenue.

European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday that Google’s strategy for its comparison-shopping service wasn’t just about attracting customers by making its product better than those of its rivals. “Google denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate. And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services,” added the Commissioner.

Tuesday’s fines could be the first in a series of EU antitrust penalties on pending cases between the EU and Google, as Android mobile-phone software and AdSense online advertising service cases are still to be assessed.

