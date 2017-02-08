EU Commission fines the car battery recycler cartel

EU antitrust regulators fine three automotive battery recycling companies after US whistleblowing company gives them in.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Commissioner of competition Margrethe Vestager announced the fines leveraged on three recycling companies after their attempt to fix lead-acid automative battery prices during Wednesday’s college readout.

U.K. Eco-Bat Technologies was fined €32.7 million euros, the French Recyclex €2.7 million euros and the Belgian Campine €8.1 million. The amounts due were determined by each companies’ power and market shares.

The three companies were prosecuted thanks to the U.S. company Johnson Controls – Johnson was not fined, despite it being an active partner in the cartel because of the information it gave the EU on the other three companies.

It was difficult for Vestager’s team to calculate the total fines for the recycling cartel since the purchase, not the retail, prices were the ones controlled.

“The potential harm for the market is as serious,” Vestager said. “The four companies fined today have colluded to maximise their profits made from recycling scrap batteries, reducing competition in this essential link of the recycling chain.”

The Danish commissioner suggested that the practices the four companies adopted were “reducing competition in this essential link of the recycling chain,” a very important market for the EU 28 since the bloc recycles almost all of its car batteries. Both small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) that were affected by these tactics as small SMEs were paid less.

The four companies involved kept in contact with phone calls and SMS messages, according to the Commissioner.

“These companies knew that what they did was wrong,” Vestager said. “They were trying to disguise talks by saying that they were talking about the weather.”

Calculation of fines

To calculate a fair fine, the Commission assesses the seriousness of the infringement, the turnover generated and the degree of each company’s participation.

However, the purchase prices cartel would most probably lead to a harmless fine calculation, as the purchase prices were pushed down within the cartel members.

“We used our powers to increase prices by 10%,” Vestager said.