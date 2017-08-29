EU Commission clears Selecta’s purchase of Dutch Pelican Rouge

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Commission has cleared under the EU antitrust – merger regulation the proposed acquisition of vending services of the Dutch provider Pelican Rouge by Selecta of Switzerland, subject to the divestment of all Selecta’s vending service activities in Finland.

The Commission said previously in a statement that a numerous overlaps were found between the two companies in Belgium, Finland, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Norway and the UK, but in the case of Finland, the proposed acquisition would not have anticompetitive effects, as these would likely arise in the market for full vending services.

For the EU executive to approve the acquisition, Selecta offered to divest all of its vending service activities in Finland, an action that will entirely remove the overlap between Selecta and Pelican Rouge in the country, by restoring the same level of competition as before to the proposed transaction.