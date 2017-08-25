EU Commission: AWSA operator of A2 motorway to repay €210 m compensation to Poland

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

European Commission’s state aid investigation has concluded that AWSA, the operator of the Polish A2 motorway, was overcompensated for a change in Polish law on toll motorways, in breach of EU State aid rules.

Five years ago, the Polish government had notified the European Commission that they had overcompensated Autostrada Wielkopolska S.A. (AWSA) for loss covering the period from 1 September 2005 to 30 June 2011, in revenue resulting from a change in national legislation on toll motorways in 2005, to exempt heavy goods vehicles with a valid vignette from the obligation to pay motorway tolls. The change ended this double charging of heavy goods vehicles in breach of EU transport rules. As a matter of principle, EU state aid rules require that incompatible state aid is recovered in order to remove the distortion of competition created by the aid.

As for AWSA, the terms of the compensation were set out in an annex to its original concession agreement with Poland, something that the European Commission’s in-depth investigation that opened in June 2014 has confirmed.

However, the Commission’s investigation confirmed that the Polish authorities had relied on the outdated figures of 1999. This led to an overestimation of the revenue AWSA would have generated from tolls on heavy goods vehicles in the absence of the legislative change, resulting to an undue economic advantage to AWSA, in breach of EU State aid rules. Therefore, AWSA will have to repay around €210 million.