EU Commission awards €9 million to Italy to support health care for refugees

The European Commission has awarded €9 million in emergency assistance to Italy to help improve access to healthcare in reception facilities for asylum seekers and beneficiaries of international protection. The financial assistance will reach over 42,000 people in the regions of Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Liguria, Toscana, and Sicily.

Particular attention will be given to the needs of vulnerable persons, including women and children, Dimitris Avramopoulos, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship said. “Italy has been under particular pressure over the past years and the Commission will not relent in supporting the Italian efforts when it comes to managing migration and giving shelter to those in need of protection. The funding will help to address basic healthcare needs by helping to ensure adequate access to medical services when needed. The Commission will continue supporting all Member States under pressure whilst continuing to work towards long-term durable European solutions,” Avramopoulos added.

With the award, the Commission has mobilised over €200 million in emergency assistance to support migration management in Italy. The emergency funding comes after €653.7 million was already allocated to Italy under the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund and the Internal Security Fund national programme for 2014-2020.