EU Commission approves Italy’s questionable €17bn bank state aid

After it became obvious that Italy’s Veneto banks were to fail or were failing, the European Commission and Italian authorities teamed up to construct a plan over the weekend to liquidate Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, with part of their assets and liabilities being sold to Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s largest bank.

But as EU’s executive banking and competition departments had cleared Italy’s weapon of choice, state aid to banks, the Berlaymont was accused of making a bad choice.

MEPs are furious

Members of the European Parliament are furious for the Commission’s green light to Italy, as taxpayers’ money bailouts are questioned. “You really wonder what is left of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive,” said the Greens co-chair Philippe Lamberts and MEP of Belgium.

EPP’s German MEP Markus Ferber, was not positive over this choice either: “The promise that the taxpayer will not stand in to rescue failing banks any more is broken for good” he said.

But the European Commission argues that the solution is “fully in line with the EU post-crisis framework”, with the two banks being dealt with under the country’s national insolvency proceedings, instead of a resolution. The final say on which path was to be picked was given by eurozone’s bank crisis agency, the Single Resolution Board (SRB).

The winner takes it all

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA shareholders are the leading gainers as Italy’s second-largest bank is taking over the good assets of Banca Popolare di Vicenza SpA and Veneto Banca SpA for €1. Intense will also receive €5.2 billion from the state to maintain its capital ratios, part of the state aid that the European Commission has approved on Monday. But this will not be the only profit for Intense, as the Italian government will guarantee a much as €12 billion to cover bad loans and legal risks.

Europe’s banking union in danger

Such a development, calls into question the effectiveness of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) with the Commission suggesting that it was not of their choice, but it was the SRB that decided that the failure of the two banks would not have an adverse impact on financial stability in Italy.

Questioning the fairness of BRRD when it comes to small banks, the EU executive has denied that the eurozone banks rulebook was unfair or needed change.

After all, just a couple of weeks ago on June 7, after the overnight takeover of Spain’s Banco Popular by Santander and SRB chair Elke König, suggested that the tools given to resolution authorities after the crisis are effective to protect taxpayers’ money from bailing out banks. Banco Popular’s resolution avoided cost to the Spanish taxpayer, as losses were imposed on junior bondholders and shareholders.