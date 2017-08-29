EU clears acquisition of joint control over METT by GE and Macquarie

METT will construct and operate the Swedish onshore wind park Markbygden ETT with a capacity of 650MW

The European Commission said on August 29 that it has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over Markbygden ETT AB (METT) of Sweden by General Electric Company (GE) of the US and Macquarie Group Limited of Australia.

METT will construct and operate the Swedish onshore wind park Markbygden ETT with a capacity of 650MW, expected to be fully operational in December 2019. GE is a global, diversified manufacturing, technology and services company. Macquarie is a global investment, banking and financial services provider.

The Commission said the EC concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given the limited overlaps between the companies´ activities.

The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.