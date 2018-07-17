EU clears acquisition of Greece’s DESFA by Italy’s Snam

The European Commission said on July 16 that the EC has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of DESFA of Greece by Snam of Italy. DESFA operates the high-pressure pipeline grid and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Greece. Snam is the main gas transmission system operator in Italy.
According to the Commission, the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because the companies are not active in the same geographic area.
The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure, the Commission said.
