EU, civil society focus on Energy Union, low carbon system

EESC to discuss governing the Energy Union; greening the economy; and financing the energy transition

Representatives from the European Union, civil society as well as experts plan to discuss about the Energy Union strategy and Europe’s path to a low-carbon system in Brussels on September 7.

Europe’s energy markets and sector are in the middle of a large transformation process towards a low-carbon system with a much more diverse landscape of market participants.

According to the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), this transition process has – in many countries – been driven forward by civil society organisation, from companies that produce solar panels at ever lower costs to local energy cooperatives supplying renewable energies to their members.

A conference in Brussels on September 7, hosted by the EESC, will focus on the European Energy Dialogue on the Energy Union: progress, Governance and Civil Society Participation.

Following keynote speeches among others by DG Energy Director-General Dominique Ristori, panel discussions will address questions received from citizens and civil society organisations across Europe. Among others, the following topics will be covered: Governing the Energy Union; greening the economy; and financing the energy transition.

Politically, Europe’s energy transition is developed within the framework of the Energy Union strategy from early 2015 and has been made concrete through numerous strategies, legislative proposals, and communications, among them, most recently, the ‘Clean Energy for All Europeans’ package from November 2016.