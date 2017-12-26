EU casts serious doubt on Russia’s March 2018 elections due to Navalny’s election ban

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

“The Russian Central Electoral Commission’s decision stating that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny cannot run in the 2018 national Presidential elections due to an alleged past conviction casts a serious doubt on political pluralism in Russia and the prospect of democratic elections next year,” the European Union’s foreign service EEAS said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the EU’s External Action Service, the Russian authorities’ decision to bar opposition leader Navalny from running in the March 18 election due to a suspended prison sentence, even though he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and says the case is politically motivated, raises questions in Brussels.

Mr Navalny, who has been sentenced on charges of embezzlement, has been judged by the European Court of Human Rights to have been denied the right to a fair trial in his prosecution in 2013 for the same charges.

Navalny’s election ban leaves the current president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin the only candidate ahead of next trimester’s electoral rally.

The EEAS spokesperson adds that “politically-motivated charges should not be used against political participation,” adding that the High representative – Vice president Federica Mogherini’s team expects the Russian authorities “to ensure that there is a level playing field, including in the presidential elections that will take place on 18 March.”

“We also expect the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to be invited to observe these elections. The European Union will base its assessment of the electoral process on their findings, as we have done in the past,” concludes the EEAS spokesperson statement.