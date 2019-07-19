EU, Canada agree declaration at summit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

At the 17th EU-Canada Summit held on 18 July in Montreal, both sides reaffirmed in a declaration their determination to jointly address global challenges in a manner that strengthens the rules based international order, benefits citizens, and protects the planet.

Canada was represented by its Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while the EU was represented by the President of the European Council Donald Tusk, with the participation of Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström.

Both sides emphasized the progress they have made three years after the signature of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the Strategic Partnership Agreement.

They also welcomed the finalization of a new EU-Canada Passenger Names Record agreement, that will have a key role in enhancing security while ensuring privacy, and agreed to advance coordination on foreign policy issues.