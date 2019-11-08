The European Union expressed on 7 November its commitment to support the Haitian people on their path to stability, as the poor living conditions of the population and the worsening of the security situation have provoked “serious, long-lasting and violent social unrest”.

For nearly a year and a half, protesters in Haiti have been calling on President Jovenel Moïse to step down. The crisis began with dissatisfaction at fuel shortages, and has led to riots, as all sectors of the country’s economy and public services are at a standstill.

“The right to demonstrate freely and peacefully needs to be ensured while violence by both sides must be avoided under all circumstances to prevent further instability and suffering of the population”, the Union stated in a declaration issued by its foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini.

The EU also urged “engagement of all actors in a frank, open and inclusive inter-Haitian dialogue”, that should result in “lasting solutions to the current political, economic and humanitarian crisis”.