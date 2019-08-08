Three people were killed and nine injured when southern separatists clashed on 7 August with presidential guards in Aden, the seat of Yemen’s government, according to local officials and witnesses.

The European Union reaffirmed on 8 August its commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen and added its voice to the call by the UN Special Envoy for all parties to cease violence and to engage in dialogue.

“The EU expects all parties to maintain their commitment to the UN-led process and engage with the UN Special Envoy in an inclusive and sustainable political process in order to end the conflict.”, the statement reads.