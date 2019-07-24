EU calls for better implementation of anti-money laundering rules

EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA
Click for full view

Fake Euro notes hang on a washing line during a protest action against money laundering in front of the Parliament offices in Berlin, Germany, 24 April 2017. Various associations call for an improvement in the law as they demonstrate before the finance committee debates on the implementation of the European guidelines on money laundery. According to them the German Federal law is lax on tax evasion and corruption.

Published 15:52 July 24, 2019
Updated 15:52 July 24, 2019

The European Commission adopted on 24 July a Communication and four reports that will support national authorities in better addressing money laundering and terrorist financing risks.

The package will serve as a basis for future policies on strengthening the EU anti-money laundering framework.

The reports stress the need for full implementation of the anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing directives.

While significant actions have been taken by national authorities, more remains to be done, particularly in the internal mechanisms, the supervisory actions, and other structural reforms.

