EU calls for better implementation of anti-money laundering rules

The European Commission adopted on 24 July a Communication and four reports that will support national authorities in better addressing money laundering and terrorist financing risks.
The package will serve as a basis for future policies on strengthening the EU anti-money laundering framework.
The reports stress the need for full implementation of the anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing directives.
While significant actions have been taken by national authorities, more remains to be done, particularly in the internal mechanisms, the supervisory actions, and other structural reforms.