The European Union and the Royal Government of Bhutan held the Eighth Biennial Consultations on 5 November in Paro, Bhutan, and exchanged views on a wide array of subjects, reaffirming the good bilateral relations.

Representatives from the EU expressed appreciation for Bhutan’s partnership in climate change-related issues, and welcomed the country’s achievements in other areas, such as human rights, democratic governance, reducing poverty and in its cooperation with civil society organisations.

Both sides discussed the cooperation under the Multi-Annual Indicative Programme for the period 2014-2020, under which Bhutan has implemented programmes supported by the Union, worth in total €71 million. The EU representatives confirmed the Union’s commitment to join forces with Bhutan in ensuring social and economic development with due consideration to the natural environment.

It was agreed to hold the next consultations in November 2020 in Brussels.