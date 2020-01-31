France announced the beginning of the European Maritime Awareness mission in the Strait of Hormuz (EMASoH). Its ministry of armed forces said that a French frigate started patrolling in the Strait of Hormuz, and that it will be joined by a Dutch frigate in two weeks.

The mission aims to ensure the freedom of navigation in the Gulf and promote a deescalation approach with Iran. It has won the support from Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and France.

After the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, Tehran threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, which could have impacted the global oil market, as it is one of the key routes for global oil transit. Last year the US called for a joint mission to be rolled out but EU declined the invitation.

With the rise of tensions between Iran, the US, and Saudi Arabia, there were several incidents with oil tankers in the Middle East. Two oil tankers were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz while passing through the Gulf of Oman, followed by Iran shooting down an American surveillance drone in the Gulf of Oman.

The EMASoH’s headquarters will likely be in the Arab Emirates.