EU assurances fall short of what UK wanted for Brexit deal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A day before a crucial vote on the Brexit withdrawal agreement, the British government published a letter from the leaders of the European Union in which European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk address UK Prime Minister Theresa May‘s concerns about the post-Brexit relationship between Brussels and London.

The letter mostly focuses on the most contentious part of the deal, the Irish “backstop” policy to maintain an open border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland – a move that is intended as a temporary measure that would only be in place for a finite period.

“We are not in a position to agree to anything that changes or is inconsistent with the Withdrawal Agreement, but against this background, and in order to facilitate the next steps of the process, we are happy to confirm, on behalf of the two EU Institutions we represent, our understanding of the following points within our respective fields of responsibility,” the letter reads, while also reiterating the EU-27’s refusal to renegotiate the deal.

Both Juncker and Tusk stated their willingness to discuss a bilateral trade agreement by 2020 to guarantee that the controversial backstop clause would never have to come into force. Juncker also repeated his December pledge to start preparing for negotiations on a future relationship “immediately after the withdrawal agreement is signed” in order to maximise the chance of striking a deal sooner rather than later.

Nobody expects EU’s letter to do much

Speaking off the record, EU officials acknowledge the letter will not do much to convince May’s fellow Tory MPs to back off from their demands that changes to the withdrawal agreement needed to be made which would all the UK to unilaterally leave the backstop or put a specific time limit on its implementation.

Speaking on January 14 after the letters were exchanged, May said that the EU-27’s assurances “make absolutely clear the backstop is not a threat or a trap,” adding, “It’s now my judgment that a more likely outcome is paralysis in Parliament that risks no Brexit.”

May has not ruled out an extension of the Brexit negotiating timetable, though she repeated that she is committed to leave the bloc on the scheduled date. “We’re leaving on March 29. I’ve been clear that I don’t think we should be extending article 50 and I don’t believe we should be having a second referendum,” she said.

Keir Starmer, Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary, confirmed that the EU’s letter will do nothing to win over the opposition to suddenly switch course and support May’s deal, suggesting that the British premier “has once again failed to deliver”.

“This is a long way from the significant and legally effective commitment the prime minister promised last month. It is just a reiteration of the EU’s existing position. Once again, nothing has changed,” added Starmer.