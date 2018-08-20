EU approves support for renewable energy in Denmark

The European Commission has approved three schemes to support electricity production from wind and solar in Denmark in 2018 and 2019.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Commission said the EC has approved under EU State aid rules three schemes to support electricity production from wind and solar in Denmark in 2018 and 2019.

According to the Commission, the first is a multi-technology tender scheme for onshore and offshore wind turbines and solar installations, with a budget of DKK 842 million (€112 million). The beneficiaries of the aid will be selected through two tenders organised in 2018 and 2019, with the different technologies competing with each other.

The second is an aid scheme for onshore wind for test and demonstration projects outside the two national test centres for large wind turbines, with an expected budget of DKK 200 million (€27 million).

Finally, the third is a transitional aid scheme for onshore wind, with a budget of DKK 40 million (€5 million).

According to the Commission, the aid for the three schemes will be granted for a period of 20 years from the time of the connection to the grid. The renewable support schemes are financed from the State budget.

The Commission assessed all three schemes under EU State aid rules, in particular the Commission’s 2014 Guidelines on State Aid for Environmental Protection and Energy. It found that the three Danish schemes would encourage the development of offshore and onshore wind and solar technologies, in line with the requirements of the Guidelines.