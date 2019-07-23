EU announces additional aid for Latin America and the Caribbean

Palm trees flutter due to wind and rain in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 05 September 2017. Puerto Rico is taking measures ahead of the passage of Hurricane Irma, which is on the verge of impacting the Caribbean Lesser Antilles as it reached the maximum level of category 5.

ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Published 19:36 July 23, 2019
Updated 19:36 July 23, 2019

The European Commission has announced on 23 July a new humanitarian funding of €18.5 million to protect the vulnerable communities in the Latin American and Caribbean region from natural disasters.
This includes €15 million to support preparedness of local communities and institutions for natural disasters, €2.5 million for projects addressing violence, and €1 million for food assistance in Central America.

The funding will boost local capacities to respond to emergencies, implement Early Warning Systems, and increase access to water, sanitation and hygiene.

This brings total EU support to the region to €79.5 million in 2019.

