EU announces additional aid for Latin America and the Caribbean

The European Commission has announced on 23 July a new humanitarian funding of €18.5 million to protect the vulnerable communities in the Latin American and Caribbean region from natural disasters.

This includes €15 million to support preparedness of local communities and institutions for natural disasters, €2.5 million for projects addressing violence, and €1 million for food assistance in Central America.

The funding will boost local capacities to respond to emergencies, implement Early Warning Systems, and increase access to water, sanitation and hygiene.

This brings total EU support to the region to €79.5 million in 2019.