EU and UK still at odds as Barnier denies rumours of Brexit deal

The European Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier dampened hopes after he denied a report from UK daily the Times that a preliminary agreement covering financial services and data between the EU and Britain post-Brexit had been reached.

According to the report, a deal had been struck that would see UK financial services companies retain access to EU markets after the United Kingdom leaves the bloc in March 2019. This sort of deal would guarantee that UK companies have access to EU markets as long as domestic regulations remained with those set by EU law.

Barnier, himself, denied the report, posting on Twitter, “Misleading press articles today on Brexit & financial services,” before adding, “Reminder: EU may grant and withdraw equivalence in some financial services autonomously. As with other 3rd countries, EU ready to have a close regulatory dialogue with the UK in full respect for the autonomy of both parties.”

The UK attempted to downplay the report, with British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesperson suggesting that at this point any sort of deal is “sheer speculation” despite progress being made when it comes to agreeing on new arrangements for financial service negotiations.

Financial services are one of the cornerstones of the UK’s economy and their continued access to the EU single market has been a key sticking point in the Brexit talks. At present, the EU would be able to withdraw London’s market access with only a month’s notice if it decides that the UK, as a partner country, no longer has equivalent financial services regulations. In the report published by the Times, a potential deal would see to it that neither side would be able to unilaterally decide that the regulations had fallen out of equivalence and block access to their markets.

Barnier’s British counterpart, Dominic Raab, struck a more upbeat tone saying he believes a deal with Brussels could be achieved by November 21 and suggested that the bloc’s leaders would soon signal that a breakthrough had been made. EU leaders, however, have made it clear that Barnier is the only individual authorised to speak on behalf of the EU.