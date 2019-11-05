The EU and China will sign in Beijing an agreement to protect geographic indications, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday in Shanghai.

Geographic indications are locally made products protected by EU law

President Macron arrived in China on Monday for a three-day trip focused on trade and specifically market access. The French President is President Xi’s guest of honour at the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

“Since this fair is supposed to demonstrate China’s openness, well, let’s prove it with access to its agribusiness market and progress on the EU-China deals,” a French presidential adviser told the German public broadcaster DW.

Last week China appointed its first special envoy for European affairs, Wu Hongbo, who previously served as China’s ambassador to Germany (2009-2012).

France is one of the biggest food producers in the EU.

Brussels is calling for greater market access for agricultural products, manufactured goods, financial and other services.

Macron will also inaugurate a satellite location of Paris’ Centre Pompidou modern art museum in Shanghai.