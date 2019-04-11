EU Agrees to Extend Brexit to 31 October

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Two days before the UK was due to depart from the EU, the leaders of the bloc are poised to offer the UK a Brexit extension until the end of October, with a review in June, according to European diplomats.

An EU diplomat said the October date is a midpoint between the short extension first suggested by British Prime Minister Theresa May and the far lengthier delay that was floated by European Council President Donald Tusk. May will be briefed by Tusk once the EU-27 agree on the exact date for the six-month extension, which will end before the new European Commission comes into office in November, thus saving London from having to appoint a Commissioner. Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said the extension will allow the EU “to take stock of the situation” and “gives time to the UK to finally choose its way.”