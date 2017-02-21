EU agrees on new tax haven “black list” 0% corporate tax clause, prepares sanctions for all

EU finance ministers reached an agreement on the criteria that will define tax havens both within the EU and for third countries on Tuesday’s Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) in Brussels.
People outside the Europa building meeting room seemed rather surprised that a compromise was reached and two items less are now pending on tax reform package, as the Maltese presidency was not expected to put effort into these items.
European Commission Vice president Valdis Dombrovskis ...
This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.
|To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑