EU agency for fundamental rights speaks on racism and xenophobia

The European Union’s Agency for Fundamental Rights attended a conference on the theme of “Racism, Xenophobia and Ethnic and Racial Discrimination in Portugal“, organized by the Portuguese Parliament’s Subcommittee for Equality and Non-Discrimination of the Committee of Legal Affairs, Rights, Freedoms and Guarantees.
The Conference gave an insight into racism, xenophobia and ethnic and racial discrimination in Portugal, and how it compares in a broader context at the European level.
The final contributions from the speakers will be included in a report to be presented before the Committee of Constitutional Affairs, Rights Freedoms and Guarantees before the end of July.