EU agency for fundamental rights speaks on racism and xenophobia

EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
Click for full view

Refugees wait for transport after they arrived on the ferry 'Nissos Samos' from Lesvos island at the port of Piraeus, Greece, 11 December 2017. The ship arrived at the port of Piraeus, carrying 265 refugees and migrants, who were staying in the refugee camp of Moria after landing in the previous months on the Greek island of Lesvos. They will be distributed to several hosting centres across the region of Athens.

Author
ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Read Next

Published 12:40 July 22, 2019
Updated 12:40 July 22, 2019

EU agency for fundamental rights speaks on racism and xenophobia

By ep|neonline
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The European Union’s Agency for Fundamental Rights attended a conference on the theme of “Racism, Xenophobia and Ethnic and Racial Discrimination in Portugal“, organized by the Portuguese Parliament’s Subcommittee for Equality and Non-Discrimination of the Committee of Legal Affairs, Rights, Freedoms and Guarantees.

The Conference gave an insight into racism, xenophobia and ethnic and racial discrimination in Portugal, and how it compares in a broader context at the European level.

The final contributions from the speakers will be included in a report to be presented before the Committee of Constitutional Affairs, Rights Freedoms and Guarantees before the end of July.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+