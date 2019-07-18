EU Advisory Mission in Iraq launches coordination center

EPA-EFE//MURTAJA LATEEF
Click for full view

A member of Iraqi federal police forces checks a truck at a checkpoint in Baghdad's Karada district.

Published 15:32 July 18, 2019
Updated 09:08 July 19, 2019

The European Union’s Advisory mission in Iraq, together with Iraqi authorities, launched on 17 July the Joint Coordination Center building at Iraq’s Ministry of Interior.

Top Iraqi officials attended the inauguration ceremony, as well as the newly appointed Minister of Interior, Yassin Al-Yasiri, along with EU Ambassadors, delegations from Canada and Australia, representatives from the UN, NATO, and the Office of Security Cooperation-Iraq.

The centre will serve as a daily workspace for EU advisers working in the Ministry of Interior and will also be used as a venue for workshops and other events.

