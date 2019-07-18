EU Advisory Mission in Iraq launches coordination center

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Union’s Advisory mission in Iraq, together with Iraqi authorities, launched on 17 July the Joint Coordination Center building at Iraq’s Ministry of Interior.

Top Iraqi officials attended the inauguration ceremony, as well as the newly appointed Minister of Interior, Yassin Al-Yasiri, along with EU Ambassadors, delegations from Canada and Australia, representatives from the UN, NATO, and the Office of Security Cooperation-Iraq.

The centre will serve as a daily workspace for EU advisers working in the Ministry of Interior and will also be used as a venue for workshops and other events.