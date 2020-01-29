The Council of the EU decided on Tuesday to add 7 individuals of former USSR descent, to the bloc’s sanctions list over undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

As of Tuesday, the list published in the Official Journal of the European Union, includes 177 people which are subject to restrictive measures and 44 entities subject to an asset freeze.

The names of the persons held responsible for organising Russian local elections on September 2019 in the illegally annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol in Ukraine have been disclosed in the EU’s official Journal.

The EU introduced sanctions against the Russian Federation for the first time in 2014, in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and to the destabilisation of a neighbouring sovereign country.