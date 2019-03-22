EU-27 approve 12 April Brexit extension without conditions; 22 May conditionally

A unanimous agreement of the EU-27 heads of state and government was reached in Brussels, just before midnight, extending the original 29 March, 2019 deadline to April 12, 2019 – just two weeks down the road, giving the UK more time to figure out what Brexit will finally look like. If the UK parliament approves Theresa May’s deal next week, the new date will instead be May 22, 2019.

According to the different scenarios to be drawn from the conclusions of the Brexit summit that were approved by all EU leaders, the Article 50 process will be delayed even further than April, if the UK chooses a longer extension and provides the bloc with a plan to take part in the May 2019 European elections.

If the third meaningful vote is not approved, then the Brexit limbo will be extended till the12 April deadline agreed at the Council, allowing the UK time to get the deal through or to “indicate a way forward”. As the European Council president Donald Tusk confirmed to journalists after the end of the EU Summit’s first day, the UK prime minister Theresa May has agreed to the EU-27 extension proposal, even if her letter to the `European Council initially requested a June 30, 2019 cliff-edge extension date.

All options remain on the table: an approval of the Withdrawal Agreement and the Strasbourg package by the House of Commons and an orderly Brexit, a no-deal Brexit, a long extension of the Article 50, and finally the opportunity for the UK to revoke Article 50.

The conclusions approved by the leaders are as follows: