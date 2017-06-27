Erdogan’s bodyguards not invited to Hamburg G20

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should leave his bodyguards at home when he attends the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. According to media reports, his bodyguards – who violently clashed with protestors in Washington in May – have been warned not to attend.

The warning reportedly came from the German foreign ministry and was then repeated by German lawmakers in closed-door meetings.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), the Turkish embassy sent the foreign ministry a list of 50 people who were to accompany Erdogan to Hamburg. The list reportedly included several agents who were involved in the incident in Washington.

In May, Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s bodyguards pushed past US police to attack supporters of a Kurdish group following a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Videos posted to social media showed a group of men in suits punching and kicking protesters, including a woman lying down, while police struggled to stop the violence.

US authorities announced arrest warrants had been issued for 12 members of Erdogan’s security detail, including nine security guards and three police officers.

In response, Turkey’s foreign ministry lodged a formal protest with the US ambassador for the “aggressive” actions of US security personnel. It released a statement criticising “the inability of US authorities to take sufficient precautions at every stage of the official programme” and demanded a full investigation of the incident.

In a separate report, The Washington Post noted that Germany is preparing for mass protests when Hamburg hosts leaders of the world’s major economies next month. And because Germany is home to the largest Turkish population in the world outside Turkey, one flash point for which authorities have been preparing is a possible clash between Turkish nationalists and Kurds, joined by protesters on the left.

The fear is of a repetition, on a large scale, of the skirmish that unfolded in Washington in May.

“We saw what happened in Washington,” said David Stachnik, a spokesman for the Hamburg Police. “If it should escalate here, too, we’re definitely prepared, but we don’t have any specific indication that it will happen.”